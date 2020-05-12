Hello! I have found some fun facts on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally really like Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.4. so by that measure, Matt Bomer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: the sinner, matt bomer the sinner, white collar, matt bomer gay, matt bomer husband, sinner season 3, matt bomer magic mike, magic mike, henry cavill, the sinner season 3, the sinner season 3 cast, chris messina, neal caffrey, white collar cast, matt bomer imdb, matt bomer american horror story, matt bomer ahs, is matt bomer gay, matt bomer kids, matt bomer instagram, magic mike cast, cooper anderson glee, bill pullman, will and grace and matt bomer age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones