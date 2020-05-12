Hello! I have found some interesting information on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have always appreciated Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 76 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 77 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.3. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: love, love keyshia cole, love lyrics, love lyrics keyshia cole, love keyshia cole lirik, keyshia cole songs, heaven sent keyshia cole, lirik lagu love keyshia cole, keyshia cole age, keyshia cole trust, niko khale, keyshia cole i remember, keyshia cole boyfriend, download lagu love keyshia cole, let it go keyshia cole, keyshia cole instagram, keisha cole, love keyshia cole chords, keyshia cole net worth, how old is keyshia cole, love by keyshia cole, keyshia cole never, keyshia cole ig, chord love keyshia cole and kehlani and keyshia cole.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones