Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Taye Diggs, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally really like Taye Diggs, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taye Diggs right now? On Google Trends Taye Diggs had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Taye Diggs’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.3. so by that measure, Taye Diggs is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taye Diggs never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taye Diggs has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Taye Diggs are also searching for these related terms: all american, taye diggs all american, taye diggs wife, all american cast, taye diggs movies, taye diggs height, idina menzel, billy baker, daniel ezra, spencer paysinger, taye diggs age, private practice, how tall is taye diggs, taye diggs falls, taye diggs son, how old is taye diggs, samantha logan, is taye diggs married, spencer james, billy baker actor, all american season 3 and cast of all american.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taye Diggs, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones