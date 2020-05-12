What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Andrew Garfield, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Andrew Garfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andrew Garfield right now? On Google Trends Andrew Garfield had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 88 six days ago, 85 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Andrew Garfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.1. so by that measure, Andrew Garfield is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andrew Garfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andrew Garfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Andrew Garfield are also searching for these related terms: andrew garfield spiderman, spiderman, spider man, spider man andrew garfield, emma stone andrew garfield, emma stone, tobey maguire, andrew garfield movies, tom holland, amazing spider man, the amazing spider man, amazing spiderman, hacksaw ridge, emma stone and andrew garfield, andrew garfield instagram, andrew garfield girlfriend, andrew garfield film, andrew garfield height, andrew garfield gay, spider man 3, andrew garfield wife, andrew garfield war movie, homem aranha, andrew garfield net worth and peter parker.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andrew Garfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones