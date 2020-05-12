Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gabrielle Union, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have always appreciated Gabrielle Union, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabrielle Union right now? On Google Trends Gabrielle Union had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Gabrielle Union’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.5. so by that measure, Gabrielle Union has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabrielle Union never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabrielle Union has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabrielle Union, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones