Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Sarah Jessica Parker, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Jessica Parker right now? On Google Trends Sarah Jessica Parker had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Sarah Jessica Parker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.5. so by that measure, Sarah Jessica Parker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Jessica Parker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Jessica Parker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Jessica Parker are also searching for these related terms: matthew broderick sarah jessica parker, kim cattrall, matthew broderick, kim cattrall sarah jessica parker, sarah jessica parker husband, sarah jessica parker net worth, sarah jessica parker lovely, sarah jessica parker movie, sarah jessica parker 2020, sarah jessica parker movies, sarah jessica parker shoes, sarah jessica parker instagram, kim cattrall and sarah jessica parker, sarah jessica parker age, sarah jessica parker kids, sarah jessica parker height, sarah jessica parker perfume, matthew broderick and sarah jessica parker, matthew mcconaughey, young sarah jessica parker, sarah jessica parker hocus pocus, hocus pocus, chris noth, carrie bradshaw and robert downey jr.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Jessica Parker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones