What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Faith Hill, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Faith Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Faith Hill right now? On Google Trends Faith Hill had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Faith Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.8. so by that measure, Faith Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Faith Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Faith Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Faith Hill are also searching for these related terms: tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw faith hill, tim mcgraw and faith hill, faith hill songs, breathe faith hill, tim mcgraw songs, faith hill husband, faith hill daughter, faith hill this kiss, breathe faith hill lyrics, shania twain, garth brooks, tim mcgraw and faith hill songs, faith hill net worth, who is married to faith hill, faith hill children, faith hill age, faith hill kids, faith hill keep your eyes on me, faith hill it matters to me, faith hill this kiss lyrics, faith hill the way you love me, faith hill tim mcgraw duet, tim mcgraw and faith hill kids and tim mcgraw and faith hill duet.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Faith Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones