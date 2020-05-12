Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Justin Timberlake, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally am a big fan of Justin Timberlake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Justin Timberlake right now? On Google Trends Justin Timberlake had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 73 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Justin Timberlake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.4. so by that measure, Justin Timberlake is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Justin Timberlake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Justin Timberlake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Justin Timberlake are also searching for these related terms: justin timberlake songs, justin timberlake song, justin timberlake britney spears, britney spears, jessica biel justin timberlake, jessica biel, mirrors, justin bieber, justin timberlake wife, justin timberlake mirrors, time justin timberlake, justin timberlake 2020, justin timberlake movie, justin timberlake movies, trolls justin timberlake, trolls, say something justin timberlake, justin timberlake other side, say something, mirror, justin timberlake net worth, justin timberlake meme, justin timberlake mirror, cameron diaz justin timberlake and the other side justin timberlake.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Justin Timberlake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones