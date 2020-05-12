Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Martin Lawrence, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally really like Martin Lawrence, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martin Lawrence right now? On Google Trends Martin Lawrence had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Martin Lawrence’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.6. so by that measure, Martin Lawrence has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Martin Lawrence never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martin Lawrence has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Martin Lawrence are also searching for these related terms: will smith, martin lawrence movies, bad boys, martin lawrence movie, martin lawrence net worth, martin lawrence tour, life martin lawrence, life, eddie murphy martin lawrence, martin lawrence show, martin lawrence wife, eddie murphy, jennifer lawrence, martin lawrence age, bad boys 3, martin lawrence film, bad boys for life, bad boys 2, will smith net worth, will smith and martin lawrence, martin lawrence lit af tour, martin lawrence kids, how old is martin lawrence, tisha campbell and martin lawrence daughter.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martin Lawrence, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones