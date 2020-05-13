Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally am a big fan of Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: donald sutherland, designated survivor, kiefer sutherland movies, 24, 24 kiefer sutherland, kiefer sutherland lost boys, stand by me, kiefer sutherland tour, shirley douglas, kiefer sutherland young, kiefer sutherland height, jack bauer, kiefer sutherland band, kiefer sutherland mother, how old is kiefer sutherland, kiefer sutherland dad, kiefer sutherland twin, kiefer sutherland music, kiefer sutherland wife, designated survivor cast and alyssa sutherland.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones