What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Vampire Weekend, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vampire Weekend, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vampire Weekend right now? On Google Trends Vampire Weekend had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 70 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Vampire Weekend’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.5. so by that measure, Vampire Weekend has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vampire Weekend never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vampire Weekend has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Vampire Weekend are also searching for these related terms: this life vampire weekend, step vampire weekend, vampire weekend tour, vampire weekend sunflower, father of the bride vampire weekend, vampire weekend albums, vampire weekend songs, harmony hall vampire weekend, oxford comma vampire weekend, a punk vampire weekend, ezra koenig, lyrics harmony hall vampire weekend, vampire weekend contra, step vampire weekend lyrics, vampire weekend unbelievers, lyrics this life vampire weekend, vampire weekend a-punk and vampire weekend merch.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vampire Weekend, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones