Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Ellen Page, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Ellen Page, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ellen Page right now? On Google Trends Ellen Page had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Ellen Page’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.0. so by that measure, Ellen Page is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ellen Page never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ellen Page has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Ellen Page are also searching for these related terms: ellen page last of us, juno, the last of us, ellen page the last of us, ellen page movies, inception, umbrella academy, ellen page game, ellen page wife, ellen page 2020, ellen page instagram, kate mara, ellen page trailer park boys, ellen page emma portner, ellen page xmen, beyond two souls, kitty pryde, ellen page height, ellen paige, ellen page netflix, ellen page age, the umbrella academy, inception cast, juno movie and michael cera.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ellen Page, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones