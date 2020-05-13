Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Anderson Cooper, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally really like Anderson Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anderson Cooper right now? On Google Trends Anderson Cooper had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 3 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Anderson Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.0. so by that measure, Anderson Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anderson Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anderson Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Anderson Cooper are also searching for these related terms: anderson cooper partner, anderson cooper baby, cnn anderson cooper, cnn, anderson cooper vegas, anderson cooper las vegas, anderson cooper net worth, anderson cooper andy cohen, anderson cooper married, anderson cooper interview, andy cohen, anderson cooper husband, vanderbilt, anderson cooper coronavirus, anderson cooper vegas mayor, is anderson cooper married, anderson cooper vanderbilt, anderson cooper news, las vegas mayor anderson cooper, anderson cooper wife, anderson cooper gay, las vegas mayor, who is anderson cooper, anderson cooper age and how old is anderson cooper.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anderson Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones