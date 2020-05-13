Hello! I have found some curious things on Carrie Underwood, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Carrie Underwood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carrie Underwood right now? On Google Trends Carrie Underwood had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Carrie Underwood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.9. so by that measure, Carrie Underwood has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carrie Underwood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carrie Underwood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Carrie Underwood are also searching for these related terms: carrie underwood songs, carrie underwood american idol, how great thou art carrie underwood, how great thou art, carrie underwood net worth, carrie underwood 2020, carrie underwood drinking alone, champion carrie underwood, champion, carrie underwood instagram, carrie underwood husband, kelly clarkson, miranda lambert, carrie underwood calia, carrie underwood news, carrie underwood book, carrie underwood age, carrie underwood before he cheats, carrie fisher, carrie underwood clothing, carrie underwood kids, keith urban, taylor swift, carrie underwood workout and carrie underwood tour.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carrie Underwood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones