Hello! I have found some curious things on Jada Pinkett Smith, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Jada Pinkett Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jada Pinkett Smith right now? On Google Trends Jada Pinkett Smith had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Jada Pinkett Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Jada Pinkett Smith is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jada Pinkett Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jada Pinkett Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jada Pinkett Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith jada pinkett, will smith, will smith and jada pinkett smith, jaden smith, tupac, jada pinkett smith tupac, willow smith, jada pinkett smith mom, jada pinkett smith net worth, jada pinkett smith age, jada pinkett smith movies, jada pinkett smith angel has fallen, jada pinkett smith instagram, young jada pinkett smith, angel has fallen, gotham, queen latifah, jada pinkett smith feet, will smith net worth, jada pinkett smith height, will smith wife, how old is jada pinkett smith, red table talk, regina hall and girls trip.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jada Pinkett Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones