Hello! I have found some curious things on Julianne Hough, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Julianne Hough, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Julianne Hough right now? On Google Trends Julianne Hough had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Julianne Hough’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Julianne Hough is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Julianne Hough never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Julianne Hough has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Julianne Hough are also searching for these related terms: brooks laich julianne hough, brooks laich, is julianne hough, footloose, julianne hough and brooks laich, derek hough, julianne hough husband, julianne hough instagram, julianne hough movies, julianne hough hair, gabrielle union, safe haven, julianne moore, julianne hough net worth, julianne hough hot, derek and julianne hough, rock of ages, footloose cast, footloose 2011, ben barnes, julianne hough gay, agt judges, julianne hough age, julianne hough dogs and is julianne hough married.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Julianne Hough, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones