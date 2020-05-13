Hello! I have found some fun facts on Liam Hemsworth, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have always appreciated Liam Hemsworth, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Liam Hemsworth right now? On Google Trends Liam Hemsworth had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Liam Hemsworth’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.3. so by that measure, Liam Hemsworth is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Liam Hemsworth never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Liam Hemsworth has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Liam Hemsworth are also searching for these related terms: liam chris hemsworth, chris hemsworth, liam hemsworth miley, liam hemsworth miley cyrus, miley cyrus, liam hemsworth and chris hemsworth, chris and liam hemsworth, liam hemsworth and miley, thor, liam hemsworth thor, liam hemsworth movies, miley cyrus and liam hemsworth, liam hemsworth gabriella brooks, hunger games, gabriella brooks, liam hemsworth hunger games, luke hemsworth, liam hemsworth age, liam hemsworth brother, cody simpson, liam hemsworth height, liam hemsworth girlfriend, hemsworth brothers, extraction and netflix liam hemsworth.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Liam Hemsworth, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones