Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jude Law, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally really like Jude Law, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jude Law right now? On Google Trends Jude Law had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Jude Law’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.1. so by that measure, Jude Law is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jude Law never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jude Law has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Jude Law are also searching for these related terms: contagion jude law, contagion, jude law pope, jude law film, jude law movies, jude law young, jude law teeth, the pope jude law, matt damon jude law, mr ripley, matt damon, jude law mr ripley, jude law new pope, jude law talented mr ripley, dumbledore, the new pope, jude law 2020, jude law the new pope, jude law dumbledore, sadie frost, sienna miller jude law, talented mr ripley, sadie frost jude law, actor jude law and jude law hair.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jude Law, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones