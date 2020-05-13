Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Benedict Cumberbatch, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally am a big fan of Benedict Cumberbatch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benedict Cumberbatch right now? On Google Trends Benedict Cumberbatch had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 89 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 90 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 70 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 76 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 70. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Benedict Cumberbatch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 79.5. so by that measure, Benedict Cumberbatch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Benedict Cumberbatch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benedict Cumberbatch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Benedict Cumberbatch are also searching for these related terms: sherlock benedict cumberbatch, sherlock, benedict cumberbatch movies, sherlock holmes, sherlock holmes benedict cumberbatch, frankenstein benedict cumberbatch, frankenstein, martin freeman, benedict cumberbatch hobbit, doctor strange, hobbit, 1917, dr strange, benedict cumberbatch 1917, benedict cumberbatch wife, benedict cumberbatch instagram, tom holland, tom hiddleston, benedict cumberbatch age, benedict cumberbatch height, robert downey jr, patrick melrose, benedict cumberbatch patrick melrose, chris evans and benedict cumberbatch penguin.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benedict Cumberbatch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones