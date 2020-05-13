Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.3. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: kenn whitaker, forest whitaker movies, forest whitaker brother, forest and kenn whitaker, kenn whitaker and forest whitaker, forest whitaker eye, kenn whitaker y forest whitaker, forest y kenn whitaker, ken whitaker, forest whitaker film, black panther, forest whitaker son, how it ends, forest whitaker netflix, forest whitaker net worth, ken y forest whitaker, forest whitaker wife, forest whitaker hermanos, forest whitaker twin, laurence fishburne, does forest whitaker have a brother and theo james.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones