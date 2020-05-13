Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jaden Smith, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Jaden Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaden Smith right now? On Google Trends Jaden Smith had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 88 eight days ago, 76 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Jaden Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.6. so by that measure, Jaden Smith is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaden Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaden Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jaden Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith jaden smith, will smith, is jaden smith, karate kid, jaden smith karate kid, jaden smith gay, willow smith, tyler the creator jaden smith, tyler the creator, jaden smith 2020, jaden smith age, jaden smith is gay, justin bieber, jaden smith girlfriend, justin bieber jaden smith, will smith and jaden smith, jaden smith movies, jaden smith net worth, jada smith, will smith son, the karate kid jaden smith, how old is jaden smith, icon jaden smith, jaden smith and tyler the creator and who is jaden smith.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaden Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones