What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jimmy Fallon, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have always appreciated Jimmy Fallon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jimmy Fallon right now? On Google Trends Jimmy Fallon had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Jimmy Fallon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Jimmy Fallon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jimmy Fallon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jimmy Fallon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Jimmy Fallon are also searching for these related terms: jimmy fallon show, jimmy fallon wife, jimmy kimmel, jimmy fallon home, jimmy fallon tonight, tonight show jimmy fallon, tonight show, jimmy fallon live, jimmy fallon youtube, the jimmy fallon show, jimmy fallon at home, jimmy fallon net worth, bts jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon nancy, bts, the tonight show, nancy fallon, jimmy fallon house, the tonight show jimmy fallon, where does jimmy fallon live, jimmy fallon coronavirus, jimmy fallon kids, nancy juvonen, jimmy fallon age and young jimmy fallon.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jimmy Fallon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones