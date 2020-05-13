What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Mindy Kaling, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Mindy Kaling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mindy Kaling right now? On Google Trends Mindy Kaling had a popularity ranking of 81 ten days ago, 70 nine days ago, 95 eight days ago, 85 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Mindy Kaling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.2. so by that measure, Mindy Kaling is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mindy Kaling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mindy Kaling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Mindy Kaling are also searching for these related terms: never have i ever mindy kaling, never have i ever, mindy kaling bj novak, bj novak, mindy kaling netflix, mindy kaling show, mindy kaling the office, mindy kaling baby, the office, mindy kaling show netflix, mindy kaling and bj novak, mindy kaling husband, mindy kaling plastic surgery, mindy kaling daughter, maitreyi ramakrishnan, never have i ever netflix, mindy project, the mindy project, mindy kaling new show, mindy kaling net worth, darren barnet, jenna fischer, mindy kaling movie, mindy kaling book and never have i ever cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mindy Kaling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones