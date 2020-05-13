Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ciara, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally am a big fan of Ciara, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ciara right now? On Google Trends Ciara had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Ciara’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.2. so by that measure, Ciara has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ciara never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ciara has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Ciara are also searching for these related terms: storm ciara, ciara wilson, ciara russell, ciara russell wilson, ciara bravo, ciara kelly, russell wilson, ciara future, ciara instagram, future, level up ciara, ciara kids, level up, ciara songs, ciara net worth, ciara tempete, storm dennis, russell wilson and ciara, ciara age, ciara husband, ciara body, singer ciara, ciara and future, ciara pregnant and ciara name.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ciara, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones