Hello! I have found some curious things on Megan Fox, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally am a big fan of Megan Fox, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Megan Fox right now? On Google Trends Megan Fox had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Megan Fox’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.9. so by that measure, Megan Fox is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Megan Fox never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Megan Fox has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Megan Fox are also searching for these related terms: megan fox transformers, transformers, megan fox movie, megan fox 2020, shia labeouf, megan fox hot, megan fox shia labeouf, megan fox thumbs, megan fox news, megan fox age, megan fox movies, megan fox thumb, sexy megan fox, megan fox instagram, meghan fox, megan kelly, angelina jolie, megan fox body, megan fox kids, new girl megan fox, megan fox brian austin green, new girl, ninja turtles, madison beer and brian austin green.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Megan Fox, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones