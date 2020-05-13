Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Christina Applegate, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christina Applegate, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Applegate right now? On Google Trends Christina Applegate had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Christina Applegate’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.3. so by that measure, Christina Applegate is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Applegate never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Applegate has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Applegate are also searching for these related terms: dead to me, netflix christina applegate, christina applegate dead to me, christina applegate show, christina applegate movie, christina applegate friends, friends, christina applegate netflix show, linda cardellini, married with children, how old is christina applegate, christina applegate age, christina applegate series, kelly bundy, cameron diaz, christina applegate married with children, dead to me cast, christina applegate net worth, dead to me season 2, christina applegate husband, christina applegate movies, christina applegate young, katey sagal, christina applegate netflix series and amy friends.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Applegate, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones