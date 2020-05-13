Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Chelsea Handler, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Chelsea Handler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chelsea Handler right now? On Google Trends Chelsea Handler had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Chelsea Handler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.6. so by that measure, Chelsea Handler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chelsea Handler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chelsea Handler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Chelsea Handler are also searching for these related terms: chelsea handler 50 cent, chelsea handler instagram, chelsea handler twitter, chelsea handler net worth, chelsea handler netflix, chelsea handler boyfriend, chelsea handler age, chelsea handler birthday, how old is chelsea handler, chelsea lately and chelsea handler uganda be kidding me.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chelsea Handler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones