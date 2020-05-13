Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Megan Fox, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Megan Fox, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Megan Fox right now? On Google Trends Megan Fox had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Megan Fox’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.2. so by that measure, Megan Fox is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Megan Fox never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Megan Fox has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Megan Fox are also searching for these related terms: transformers megan fox, transformers, megan fox 2020, megan fox hot, megan fox movie, megan fox shia labeouf, angelina jolie, megan fox news, megan fox thumbs, shia labeouf, megan fox age, megan fox sexy, megan fox movies, megan fox body, megan kelly, megan fox instagram, meghan fox, megan fox thumb, megan fox kids, megan fox husband, megan fox net worth, young megan fox, brian austin green, madison beer and megan fox 2019.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Megan Fox, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones