What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Armie Hammer, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Armie Hammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Armie Hammer right now? On Google Trends Armie Hammer had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 85 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 85. If we compare Armie Hammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.9. so by that measure, Armie Hammer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Armie Hammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Armie Hammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Armie Hammer are also searching for these related terms: armie hammer call me by your name, timothee, armie hammer timothee chalamet, call me by your name, timothee chalamet, timothée chalamet, armie hammer height, armie hammer gossip girl, armie hammer wife, armie hammer social network, gossip girl, armie hammer movies, social network, armie hammer age, henry cavill, armie hammer the social network, armie hammer and timothee chalamet, the social network, armie hammer twin, armie hammer instagram, how old is armie hammer, man from uncle, armie hammer batman, mirror mirror and armie hammer net worth.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Armie Hammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones