Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tracy Morgan, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Tracy Morgan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tracy Morgan right now? On Google Trends Tracy Morgan had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Tracy Morgan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.0. so by that measure, Tracy Morgan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tracy Morgan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tracy Morgan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Tracy Morgan are also searching for these related terms: tracy morgan net worth, tracy morgan accident, tracy morgan wife, tracy morgan walmart, tracy morgan show, tracy morgan movies, tracy morgan house, bruce willis, tracy morgan today show, the last og, bruce willis tracy morgan, tracy morgan settlement, tracy jordan, tracy morgan longest yard, tracy morgan car accident, tracy morgan walmart settlement, tracy morgan net worth 2020, tracy morgan kids, how old is tracy morgan, tracy morgan age, tracy mcgrady, tracy morgan bugatti and did tracy morgan die.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tracy Morgan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones