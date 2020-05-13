Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kesha, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.5. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: cannibal, kesha cannibal, tik tok, tik tok kesha, kesha ortega, cannibal lyrics, cannibal lyrics kesha, kesha take it off, take it off, kesha praying, kesha songs, kesha ratuliu, kesha 2020, tiktok kesha, tiktok, kesha young, kesha tik tok lyrics, die young kesha, woman kesha, kesha take it off скачать, die young, sheila ortega, cannibal by kesha, kesha praying lyrics and timber kesha.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones