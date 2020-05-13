Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Rooney Mara, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Rooney Mara, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rooney Mara right now? On Google Trends Rooney Mara had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Rooney Mara’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.8. so by that measure, Rooney Mara has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Rooney Mara never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rooney Mara has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Rooney Mara are also searching for these related terms: joaquin phoenix, rooney mara joaquin phoenix, rooney mara joaquin, kate mara, kate rooney mara, rooney mara and joaquin phoenix, the girl with the dragon tattoo, girl with the dragon tattoo, rooney mara her, her, rooney mara y joaquin, cate blanchett, rooney mara instagram, river phoenix, rooney mara y joaquin phoenix, rooney mara movies, joker, noomi rapace, lisbeth salander rooney mara, joaquin phoenix wife, rooney mara height, rooney mara sister, la chica del dragon tatuado, the social network and rooney mara husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rooney Mara, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones