Hello! I have found some fun facts on Sean Penn, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have always appreciated Sean Penn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sean Penn right now? On Google Trends Sean Penn had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Sean Penn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.9. so by that measure, Sean Penn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sean Penn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sean Penn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Sean Penn are also searching for these related terms: sean penn movies, madonna, sean penn movie, sean penn madonna, sean penn chapo, film sean penn, el chapo sean penn, charlize theron sean penn, bad boys, robin wright, sean penn friends, core sean penn, core, sean penn net worth, sean penn bad boys, charlize theron, bad boys sean penn, actor sean penn, sean penn oscar, dakota fanning, sean penn dakota fanning, mystic river, young sean penn, mel gibson and sean penn wife.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sean Penn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones