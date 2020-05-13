What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on DSquared2, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with DSquared2, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is DSquared2 right now? On Google Trends DSquared2 had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 83 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 74 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare DSquared2’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 80.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.6. so by that measure, DSquared2 has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that DSquared2 never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how DSquared2 has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for DSquared2 are also searching for these related terms: dsquared, dsquared2 jeans, wood dsquared2, t shirt dsquared2, dsquared2 cap, dsquared2 icon, dsquared2 schoenen, dsquared2 hoodie, dsquared2 outlet, dsquared jeans, cappello dsquared2, bijenkorf, dsquared2 shoes, casquette dsquared2, zalando, farfetch, dsquared2 keps, yoox, dsquared2 schoenen heren, jeans dsquared2 uomo, occhiali dsquared2, red wood dsquared2, off white, felpa dsquared2 and philipp plein.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding DSquared2, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones