Hello! I have found some curious things on Janet Jackson, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janet Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janet Jackson right now? On Google Trends Janet Jackson had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Janet Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.0. so by that measure, Janet Jackson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Janet Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janet Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Janet Jackson are also searching for these related terms: michael jackson, janet jackson tour, janet jackson lyrics, janet jackson 2020, janet jackson son, janet jackson songs, janet jackson net worth, again janet jackson, janet jackson age, janet jackson super bowl, michael and janet jackson, janet jackson tour 2020, janet jackson instagram, janet jackson all for you, how old is janet jackson, janet jackson and michael jackson, janet jackson baby, janet jackson kids, control janet jackson, latoya jackson, janet jackson black diamond, janet jackson justin timberlake, janet jackson concert, janet jackson rhythm nation and janet jackson tickets.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janet Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones