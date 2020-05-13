Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jennifer Lawrence, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Jennifer Lawrence, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Lawrence right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Lawrence had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Jennifer Lawrence’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.7. so by that measure, Jennifer Lawrence has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Lawrence never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Lawrence has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Lawrence are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lawrence movies, jennifer lawrence movie, hunger games, jennifer lawrence hunger games, jennifer lawrence 2020, jennifer lawrence red sparrow, jennifer lopez, jennifer lawrence film, jennifer aniston, jennifer lawrence instagram, red sparrow, jennifer lawrence bradley cooper, jennifer lawrence cooke maroney, instagram jennifer lawrence, bradley cooper, chris pratt, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, cooke maroney, josh hutcherson, passengers, jennifer lawrence hot, jennifer lawrence passengers, jennifer lawrence net worth, the hunger games and scarlett johansson.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Lawrence, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones