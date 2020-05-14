What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Abbie Cornish, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Abbie Cornish, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Abbie Cornish right now? On Google Trends Abbie Cornish had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Abbie Cornish’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.5. so by that measure, Abbie Cornish is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Abbie Cornish never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Abbie Cornish has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Abbie Cornish are also searching for these related terms: jack ryan, geostorm, robocop, jack ryan cast, robocop 2014, sucker punch, limitless, emily browning, geostorm cast, jack ryan season 1 cast, abbie cornish rapper, bright star and solace.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Abbie Cornish, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones