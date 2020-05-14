Hello! I have found some curious things on Carly Rae Jepsen, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Carly Rae Jepsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carly Rae Jepsen right now? On Google Trends Carly Rae Jepsen had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Carly Rae Jepsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.4. so by that measure, Carly Rae Jepsen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carly Rae Jepsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carly Rae Jepsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Carly Rae Jepsen are also searching for these related terms: call me maybe, carly rae jepsen call me maybe, carly rae jepsen songs, carly rae jepsen emotion, lyrics call me maybe carly rae jepsen, carly rae jepsen age, owl city, lady gaga, carly rae jepsen i really like you, i really like you, carly rae jepsen cut to the feeling, carly rae jepsen kiss, carly rae jepsen run away with me, party for one carly rae jepsen, lyrics good time carly rae jepsen, carly rae jepsen net worth, how old is carly rae jepsen and lyrics now that i found you carly rae jepsen.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carly Rae Jepsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones