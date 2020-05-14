What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Sandra Oh, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Sandra Oh, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Oh right now? On Google Trends Sandra Oh had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sandra Oh’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.1. so by that measure, Sandra Oh is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Oh never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Oh has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Oh are also searching for these related terms: sandra oh killing eve, killing eve, ellen pompeo, sandra oh ellen pompeo, sandra oh greys, jodie comer, cristina yang, greys anatomy, young sandra oh, katherine heigl, sandra oh husband, sandra oh height, serie sandra oh, killing eve cast, sandra oh age, sandra oh ethnicity, sandra oh net worth, stanley tucci, sandra oh mr bean, sandra oh jimmy kimmel, how old is sandra oh, villanelle, sandra oh partner, christina yang and is sandra oh married.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Oh, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones