Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Zac Efron, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Zac Efron, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zac Efron right now? On Google Trends Zac Efron had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 61 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Zac Efron’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.3. so by that measure, Zac Efron is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zac Efron never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zac Efron has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Zac Efron are also searching for these related terms: high school, vanessa hudgens zac efron, high school musical zac efron, vanessa hudgens, high school musical, zac efron 2020, zac efron movie, zac efron movies, ted bundy, zac efron ted bundy, zac efron age, baywatch, baywatch zac efron, zendaya, film zac efron, zac efron greatest showman, zac efron height, zac efron pelicula, hsm, zac efron and vanessa, halston sage, zac efron and vanessa hudgens, zac efron halston sage, greatest showman and zac efron girlfriend.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zac Efron, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones