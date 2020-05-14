Hello! I have found some fun facts on Christina Aguilera, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christina Aguilera, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Aguilera right now? On Google Trends Christina Aguilera had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Christina Aguilera’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.1. so by that measure, Christina Aguilera is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Aguilera never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Aguilera has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Aguilera are also searching for these related terms: hurt, christina aguilera hurt, christina aguilera songs, beautiful christina aguilera, christina aguilera 2020, beautiful, burlesque, burlesque christina aguilera, britney spears, hurt lyrics christina aguilera, christina aguilera kobe, fighter christina aguilera, hurt lyrics, youtube christina aguilera, cher, beautiful lyrics christina aguilera, kobe bryant, christina aguilera kobe bryant, genie in a bottle, dirrty christina aguilera, christina aguilera genie in a bottle, christina aguilera mulan, beautiful lyrics, genie in a bottle christina aguilera and beyonce.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Aguilera, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones