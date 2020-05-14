Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Zach Braff, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Zach Braff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zach Braff right now? On Google Trends Zach Braff had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Zach Braff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.8. so by that measure, Zach Braff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zach Braff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zach Braff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Zach Braff are also searching for these related terms: florence pugh zach braff, florence pugh, scrubs, florence pugh and zach braff, zach braff age, donald faison, dax shepard, zach braff dax shepard, zach braff net worth, florence pugh boyfriend, zach braff podcast, zach braff dating, zach braff girlfriend, florence pugh dating, scrubs cast, little women, garden state, zach braff wife, how old is zach braff, nick cordero, sam lloyd, zach braff twitter, zach braff look alike, zach braff house and zach braff donald faison podcast.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zach Braff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones