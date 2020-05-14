Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Eva Mendes, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Eva Mendes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Mendes right now? On Google Trends Eva Mendes had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 86 eight days ago, 78 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Eva Mendes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.1. so by that measure, Eva Mendes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Mendes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Mendes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Mendes are also searching for these related terms: eva mendes ryan gosling, ryan gosling, eva mendes and ryan gosling, ghost rider, eva mendes kids, eva mendes 2020, hitch, eva mendes ryan gosling kids, 2 fast 2 furious, eva mendes hot, eva longoria, eva mendes instagram, training day, fast and furious, eva mendes age, will smith, eva mendes fast and furious, ryan gosling wife, eva mendes movies, will smith eva mendes, the other guys, ryan gosling eva mendes movie, ryan gosling y eva mendes, rachel mcadams and salma hayek.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Mendes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones