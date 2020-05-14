Hello! I have found some curious things on Alanis Morissette, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Alanis Morissette, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alanis Morissette right now? On Google Trends Alanis Morissette had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Alanis Morissette’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.1. so by that measure, Alanis Morissette has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alanis Morissette never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alanis Morissette has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Alanis Morissette are also searching for these related terms: alanis morissette tour, alanis morissette 2020, ironic, ironic alanis morissette, alanis morissette songs, alanis morissette jagged little pill, thank you, alanis morissette tour 2020, tickets alanis morissette, thank you alanis morissette, jagged little pill, you oughta know, alanis morissette reasons i drink, ironic alanis morissette lyrics, reasons i drink, ironic lyrics, alanis morissette you oughta know, alanis morissette uninvited, smiling alanis morissette, alanis morissette concert, ryan reynolds alanis morissette, ryan reynolds, alanis morissette smiling, youtube alanis morissette and alanis morissette hand in my pocket.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alanis Morissette, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones