Hello! I have found some fun facts on Ethan Hawke, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Ethan Hawke, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ethan Hawke right now? On Google Trends Ethan Hawke had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ethan Hawke’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.9. so by that measure, Ethan Hawke is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ethan Hawke never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ethan Hawke has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Ethan Hawke are also searching for these related terms: uma thurman, uma thurman ethan hawke, ethan hawke movies, film ethan hawke, maya hawke, training day, ethan hawke wife, before sunrise, denzel washington, ethan hawke before sunrise, julie delpy, ethan hawke julie delpy, ethan hawke daughter, the purge, ethan hawke imdb, uma thurman and ethan hawke, dead poets society, ethan hawke filme, ethan hawke dead poets society, ethan hawke young, ethan hawke height, ethan hawke western, ethan hawke time travel, ethan hawk and ethan hawke horror movie.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ethan Hawke, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones