Hello! I have found some fun facts on Joe Manganiello, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Joe Manganiello, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joe Manganiello right now? On Google Trends Joe Manganiello had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Joe Manganiello’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.1. so by that measure, Joe Manganiello is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joe Manganiello never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joe Manganiello has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Joe Manganiello are also searching for these related terms: sofia vergara, magic mike, joe manganiello magic mike, joe manganiello true blood, true blood, joe manganiello spiderman, spiderman, sofia vergara and joe manganiello, william shatner, joe manganiello wife, kareem abdul jabbar, joe manganiello height, sofia vergara husband, kareem abdul-jabbar, how tall is joe manganiello, modern family, channing tatum, joe magnarelli and magic mike xxl.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joe Manganiello, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones