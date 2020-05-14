Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jimmy Fallon, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jimmy Fallon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jimmy Fallon right now? On Google Trends Jimmy Fallon had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Jimmy Fallon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.4. so by that measure, Jimmy Fallon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jimmy Fallon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jimmy Fallon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jimmy Fallon are also searching for these related terms: jimmy fallon wife, jimmy fallon show, jimmy fallon tonight, jimmy kimmel, jimmy fallon jimmy kimmel, jimmy fallon home, tonight show, tonight show jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon live, youtube jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon at home, nancy fallon, jimmy fallon bts, jimmy fallon nancy, bts, jimmy fallon net worth, jimmy fallon the tonight show, the tonight show, jimmy fallon house, jimmy fallon kids, nancy juvonen, jimmy fallon coronavirus, where does jimmy fallon live, jimmy fallon age and jimmy fallon time.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jimmy Fallon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones