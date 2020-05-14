What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Joel Madden, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Joel Madden, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joel Madden right now? On Google Trends Joel Madden had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Joel Madden’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.4. so by that measure, Joel Madden is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joel Madden never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joel Madden has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Joel Madden are also searching for these related terms: benji madden, nicole richie, cameron diaz, hilary duff joel madden, joel madden wife and good charlotte.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joel Madden, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones