Hello! I have found some interesting information on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.3. so by that measure, Demi Lovato is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato love me, i love me demi lovato, i love me, demi lovato selena gomez, selena gomez, demi lovato 2020, demi lovato anyone, anyone, demi lovato song, demi lovato love me lyrics, demi lovato songs, i love me lyrics demi lovato, i love me lyrics, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato instagram, ariana grande, sam smith, sam smith demi lovato, demi lovato age, camp rock, demi lovato camp rock, miley cyrus, demi lovato joe jonas, max ehrich and lyrics anyone demi lovato.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones