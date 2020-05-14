Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Lindsay Lohan, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Lindsay Lohan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lindsay Lohan right now? On Google Trends Lindsay Lohan had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 83. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Lindsay Lohan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.1. so by that measure, Lindsay Lohan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lindsay Lohan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lindsay Lohan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Lindsay Lohan are also searching for these related terms: lindsay lohan 2020, lindsay lohan movie, lindsay lohan movies, parent trap, lindsay lohan parent trap, lindsay lohan age, mean girls, lindsay lohan mean girls, lindsay lohan net worth, lindsey lohan, the parent trap, amanda bynes, britney spears, paris hilton, lindsay lohan now, freaky friday, lindsay lohan freaky friday, lindsay lohan instagram, juego de gemelas, herbie, megan fox, how old is lindsay lohan, lindsay lohan twin, lindsay lohan peliculas and lindsay lohan 2019.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lindsay Lohan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones